Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out for remainder of road trip
Callahan (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Islanders or Saturday against the Devils, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper said he was hopeful Callahan's injury wasn't long term, but he had no updates past that. Callahan works in the bottom six and averages 13:29 of ice time per game, and he's mustered four goals and 11 helpers through 62 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Departs with injury•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Chips in two helpers against Caps•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Defensive focus leaves no time for scoring•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Active in return•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back at it Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Return from injury close•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...