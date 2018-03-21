Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out for remainder of road trip

Callahan (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Islanders or Saturday against the Devils, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper said he was hopeful Callahan's injury wasn't long term, but he had no updates past that. Callahan works in the bottom six and averages 13:29 of ice time per game, and he's mustered four goals and 11 helpers through 62 contests.