Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out until November
Callahan is expected to need five months to recover from shoulder surgery and it's unlikely that he'll be ready for training camp, Joe Smith of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
It's unwise to expect Callahan to stay healthy for an entire season since he hasn't played out the entire schedule in the 12 years that he's been in the NHL. The poor guy was limited to 18 games in 2016-17 having undergone his second hip surgery and Callahan missed blocks of time this past season with the shoulder issue; he appeared in just 67 contests. There's still value in a guy who's maintained a 0.52 points-per-game average in his career, but the suspect injury history should render him undraftable in all but the deepest fantasy leagues.
