Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Listed on non-roster injured reserve

Callahan (shoulder) is starting the season on non-roster injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering Callahan won't be in action until November, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team designated him for IR. With the Rochester, New York native sidelined, Yanni Gourde figures to get a look at a top-six role with the club.

