Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Looks ready to rock

Callahan took part in pregame warmups Saturday, meaning he's expected to be active for the home game against the Sharks, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The New York native was able to participate in morning skate, and his presence for warmups further points to his getting the green light against Team Teal. Still, long gone are Callahan's days playing in the top six, so we wouldn't rush to follow suit and activate him in fantasy.