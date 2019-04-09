Lightning's Ryan Callahan: May be back at practice Tueday

Callahan (undisclosed) was not on the ice at Monday's practice, reports TampaBayLightning.com.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Callahan's removal from Saturday's game after just four minutes was "precautionary" and that he hoped the winger would be at practice Tuesday. Game 1 against Columbus is on Wednesday.

