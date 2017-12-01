Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Misses practice, status murky for Saturday

Callahan and Braydon Coburn both missed practice Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. "There's definitely some maintenance issues going on here, so hopefully it's not long term," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. "It may require a couple call-ups, so we'll have to see."

It's difficult for us to deduce how long these players might be held out, but Cooper's comments don't inspire confidence in their chances of drawing into Saturday's home contest against the Sharks. The oft-injured Callahan has only missed one game this season, but fantasy owners depending on him should certainly be monitoring this situation. He's added five points (one goal, four assists) through 24 contests, and the silver lining behind this development could be that he's not highly owned in fantasy leagues to begin with.