Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Moves to IR
Callahan (shoulder) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official site.
The veteran winger isn't expected to return until early January, and his placement on IR won't affect said timeline, but between this injury and his producing only six points through 29 games, it's safe to say Callahan is expendable in fantasy these days.
