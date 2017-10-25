Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Nets first goal

Callahan potted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.

Callahan has actually been playing pretty well this season, but hadn't been able to contribute on offense. His goal Tuesday came on an empty net, but it's still good to see him get his first point of the season. Callahan racks up some decent hit and PIM totals, but he's not on the power play anymore and no longer a top-six offensive contributor. If he can build off this outing, he's worth monitoring in deeper formats.