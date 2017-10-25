Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Nets first goal
Callahan potted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Callahan has actually been playing pretty well this season, but hadn't been able to contribute on offense. His goal Tuesday came on an empty net, but it's still good to see him get his first point of the season. Callahan racks up some decent hit and PIM totals, but he's not on the power play anymore and no longer a top-six offensive contributor. If he can build off this outing, he's worth monitoring in deeper formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Feeling better than he has in long time•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Feels great to be healthy again•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready for training camp•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Expected back for 2017-18 season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...