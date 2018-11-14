Lightning's Ryan Callahan: No points in last three weeks

Callahan logged just 8:55 Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

Callahan's ice time has fluctuated from 9:47 at the end of October to 15:34 last Thursday. Regardless of ice time, Callahan isn't making fantasy traction when he is on the ice. He has just three shots on net in his last five games and has been held to one shot or less in eight of his last ten outings. Callahan has also failed to register a point since Oct. 21. He should be jettisoned to the wire to allow someone else to absorb the risk of carrying just a lead weight.