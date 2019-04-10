Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Not looking good for Game 1
Callahan (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Mathieu Joseph will slot in on the fourth line right wing for the Bolts rather than having the team push Callahan while he continues to deal with the mystery issue. Look for Callahan to be reevaluated ahead of Game 2 on Friday.
