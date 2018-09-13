Lightning's Ryan Callahan: On track for November

Callahan (shoulder) remains on schedule to return to the Lightning in November, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Callahan only recently resumed shooting, per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, which will certainly test out the winger's surgically repaired shoulder. Once given the all-clear, the New York native should slot into a third or fourth line role and challenge for the 30-point threshold.

More News
Our Latest Stories