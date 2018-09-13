Lightning's Ryan Callahan: On track for November
Callahan (shoulder) remains on schedule to return to the Lightning in November, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Callahan only recently resumed shooting, per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, which will certainly test out the winger's surgically repaired shoulder. Once given the all-clear, the New York native should slot into a third or fourth line role and challenge for the 30-point threshold.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Surprisingly able to skate•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out until November•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will undergo offseason surgery•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Rare offense delivers win•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back on ice after day off•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Bringing team important on-ice leadership•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...