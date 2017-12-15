Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Out indefinitely

Callahan is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. He'll be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks.

This is a big blow to Tampa Bay's depth up front, as Callahan is an important member of the team's bottom-six forward group and penalty-killing unit. However, the veteran winger's absence won't impact many fantasy teams, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in most season-long formats. The Lightning will likely recall a forward from their minor-league affiliate, but J.T. Brown will presumably replace Callahan on the team's fourth line for the time being. The 32-year-old American will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.