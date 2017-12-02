Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Partakes in morning skate
Callahan (undisclosed) participated in morning skate ahead of Saturday's home game against the Sharks, NHL.com reports.
Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Callahan's been dealing with "maintenance issues" but it doesn't sound like anything too serious. He's shaping up to be a game-time decision.
