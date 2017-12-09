Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Playing Saturday's game

Callahan (personal) took rushes with the fourth line Saturday and will be in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Jets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Callahan never seemed to be in danger of missing this one and he's projected to run alongside Cedric Paquette and Chris Kunitz for Saturday's showdown. The veteran winger will look to notch just his seventh point of the season, which puts him off the fantasy radar for the foreseeable future.