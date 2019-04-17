Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Potential buyout candidate

Callahan played two of the Lightning's first-round games against the Blue Jackets, finishing with four penalty minutes and four shots in limited ice time.

Callahan plays the kind of abrasive, physical game that a lot of people believe fits postseason hockey. But he was relegated to the media box a lot this season and flat-out told he was the team's 13th forward in the second half of the year. Changes are likely coming after the Bolts were swept out of the playoffs and Callahan is a likely target. The oft-injured winger has one year left on a deal that pays $5.8 million. The probability of a buyout is much more realistic than a trade.