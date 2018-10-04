Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Progressing in recovery

Callahan (shoulder) has been cleared for contract and remains on track for a November return, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Callahan's ability to take contact in practice is a big step, but fantasy owners will want to temper expectations as he is still a month away from suiting up. Once given the green light to play, the winger figures to slot right into a top-six role and could see time on the power play as well.

