Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Progressing in recovery
Callahan (shoulder) has been cleared for contract and remains on track for a November return, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Callahan's ability to take contact in practice is a big step, but fantasy owners will want to temper expectations as he is still a month away from suiting up. Once given the green light to play, the winger figures to slot right into a top-six role and could see time on the power play as well.
