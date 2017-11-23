Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Rare two assists
Callahan picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 OT win over Chicago.
Callahan has just five points, including four assists, in 20 games. His fantasy value is been long gone, but he remains a valuable penalty killer on the ice.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will play Sunday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Surprise scratch Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Nets first goal•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Feeling better than he has in long time•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...