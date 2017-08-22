Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready for training camp

Callahan (hip) confirmed that he will not face any restrictions in training camp, NHL.com reports.

Fantasy owners may be reluctant to put too much stock in a player who underwent two hip surgeries during the 2016-17 season, but the experienced winger has averaged 0.55 points per game over 11 years in the league -- split between the Rangers and Lightning -- and at least should be considered a justly flier in leagues with deep rosters.