Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to return Thursday
Callahan (shoulder) told reporters he was good to go for Thursday's matchup with Detroit.
While coach Jon Cooper wouldn't go quite so far as to declare Callahan in the lineup, per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site and the winger still needs to be activated off injured reserve, it seems he will be making his season debut Thursday. Callahan figures to bump Adam Erne or J.T. Miller from the lineup.
