Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to rock
Callahan (undisclosed) is listed on the Opening Night roster for Friday's home contest against the Panthers.
An injury-prone winger, Callahan found his way into just 18 games last season, with two hip surgeries factored into his abbreviated campaign. While the nature of his latest ailment was not disclosed, we at least know that it stemmed from the winger blocking a shot in a preseason contest Saturday. At any rate, it seems safe to roll out Callahan if you've taken a chance on him for the 2017-18 fantasy season.
