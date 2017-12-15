Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to roll Thursday
Callahan (undisclosed) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Coyotes, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Callahan's return to action will strengthen Tampa Bay's bottom-six forward group, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as the veteran winger has only notched one goal and six points in 28 games this campaign. The 32-year-old American will skate with Chris Kunitz and Cedric Paquette on the Lightning's fourth line against Arizona.
