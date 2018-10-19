Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Registers one shot in return
Callahan managed one shot on goal and three hits in his return from a shoulder injury against the Red Wings on Thursday.
Callahan logged just 11:03 of ice time, which could be coach John Cooper's attempt to limited his minutes right out the gate. The winger will likely continue to fill a bottom-six role, which likely -- along with age -- will prevent him from getting back to being a 50-plus point player.
