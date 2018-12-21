Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Remains out of lineup
Callahan (upper body) will miss Thursday's game in Calgary.
The veteran forward will miss another game, as Callahan remains out with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has been ineffective this season, having scored just three goals and eight points in 30 games.
