Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Return from injury close

Callahan (shoulder) has been cleared for contact and could return at some point on the Lightning's current five-game road trip, reports the Tampa Tribune.

"We're definitely close," said Callahan on Sunday. It will be three weeks on Thursday since the injury first happened. The team has sorely missed Callahan's determined play on the penalty kill -- they've allowed 10 power-play goals in the seven games the winger has missed.

