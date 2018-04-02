Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Returns to action

Callahan (upper body) returned to action Sunday against the Predators. He fired two shots and laid two hits in 12:53.

Callahan's overall numbers don't jump out (four goals, 11 assists in 63 games), but he is a stud on the PK. And he brings leadership in his abrasive, two-way game that is invaluable, especially in the postseason. Callahan has played 104 postseason games and looks to add 16 more wins to that list.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories