Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Returns to action

Callahan (upper body) returned to action Sunday against the Predators. He fired two shots and laid two hits in 12:53.

Callahan's overall numbers don't jump out (four goals, 11 assists in 63 games), but he is a stud on the PK. And he brings leadership in his abrasive, two-way game that is invaluable, especially in the postseason. Callahan has played 104 postseason games and looks to add 16 more wins to that list.