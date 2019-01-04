Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Scores winner in blowout
Callahan recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Los Angeles.
Callahan scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 3-0 in the first period, then assisted on a third-period Mathieu Joseph tally to stretch Tampa Bay's advantage to 6-1. The Lightning would have been just fine without Callahan's goal, but it technically stands up as the game-winner in this one.
