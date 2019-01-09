Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Scratched Tuesday

Callahan (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Callahan was a surprise scratch with unfortunate timing, as he scored a goal and added two assists over the last two games. The 33-year-old winger will be replaced on the fourth line by Danick Martel, and his next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Hurricanes.

More News
Our Latest Stories