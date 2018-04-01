Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Skates Sunday morning

Callahan (upper body) skated during Sunday morning's practice and is expected to suit up against Nashville, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The bottom-six grinder missed his team's entire five-game road trip after being injured on Mar. 20 against Toronto. Callahan has four goals and 15 points on the season. Assuming he returns Sunday, he should be locked in to his fourth-line role for the rest of the regular season and possibly find some ice time on the team's second power-play unit.

