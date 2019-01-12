Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Slated for return

Callahan (upper body) is slated to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Callahan has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, but the extra couple days to rest up appears to have done the trick. He slotted in as the right winger on the fourth line during morning skate, so look for him to wind up there to begin the game.

