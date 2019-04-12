Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Slated to sit Game 2

Callahan (undisclosed) remained among the extras at Thursday's morning skate, indicating he should sit out again for Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Not much light has been shed on the nature of Callahan's injury, but it will cost him at least the first two games of the series. Without him available, the Bolts will run with the same lineup that took the ice in a Game 1 upset loss. Callahan's next opportunity to return comes Sunday when the series heads to Columbus for Game 3.