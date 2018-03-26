Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Still not ready
According to coach Jon Cooper, Callahan (upper body) is "a couple games away" from returning to action, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The news effectively rules Callahan out against the Coyotes on Monday and almost certainly means he won't be available for the team's upcoming two-game road trip versus Boston and New York (Thursday and Friday, respectively). The club will likely want to get the winger back in action before the postseason, which means he could return during one of its four April contests.
