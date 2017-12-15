Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Suffers apparent shoulder injury

Callahan exited Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes in third period due to an apparent shoulder injury, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Callahan suffered his injury when he crashed into the boards while tied up with Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The veteran forward was clearly in pain as he headed to the locker room, and he was unable to return to the contest. Coach Jon Cooper didn't have a definite update on Callahan's status following Thursday's match, but he was able to tell reporters "This one might be longer than day-to-day," Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Tampa Bay should release another update on Callahan's condition Friday.