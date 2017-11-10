Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Surprise scratch Thursday

Callahan (lower body) won't play Thursday against LA.

Callahan was on the ice for pregame warmups, but the veteran winger was spotted repeatedly stretching his left leg during the skate, which was the first indication that he may be dealing with an injury. Gabriel Dumont will skate in Callahan's spot on Tampa Bay's third line against the Kings.

