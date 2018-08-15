Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Surprisingly able to skate
Callahan (shoulder) participated in an informal workout on the ice Wednesday.
This was a voluntary workout for the Lightning regulars, but Callahan reportedly returned to the ice one day after showing up for an off-ice session. Considering the bottom-six winger underwent surgery as recently as May 31, this latest development should be viewed as a remarkable milestone in his recovery. While he still could be held out until the beginning of November, Callahan sounds pleased with his progress. "It's good to get back on the ice," he said. "Shoulder felt good. Everything that I did out there - obviously no shooting yet - doing some stickhandling, working on the skating, everything went well."
