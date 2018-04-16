Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Unavailable Monday

Callahan (upper body) will not be in action for Game 3 versus the Devils on Monday.

Callahan has been used sparingly during the playoffs, as he is averaging just 10:00 of ice time through the opening two games. Given his limited minutes, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the winger has been unable to get on the scoresheet. With the New York native sidelined, Cory Conacher will make his 2018 postseason debut.