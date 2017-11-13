Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will play Sunday

Callahan (lower body) will return for Sunday's tilt against Anaheim.

The 32-year-old has been nagged by injuries in 2017-18, but his most recent ailment will only cost him one game. Still Callahan has struggled to put his name on the score sheet this season as he only has two points through 16 games, and he'll skate with Alex Killorn on the fourth line in his return.

