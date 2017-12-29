Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will travel with team
Callahan (shoulder) will join the Lightning's upcoming road trip, but remains at least a week away from return to action, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
According to coach Jon Cooper, the hope is that Callahan will be upgraded to day-to-day next week, which effectively rules him out Friday and Sunday against the Flyers and Blue Jackets respectively. Where the winger will be reinserted into the lineup -- and who gets relegated to the press box -- remains to be seen, but Cory Conacher and J.T. Brown figure to be the leading candidates.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Moves to IR•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Suffers apparent shoulder injury•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to roll Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Game-time decision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...