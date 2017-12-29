Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will travel with team

Callahan (shoulder) will join the Lightning's upcoming road trip, but remains at least a week away from return to action, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

According to coach Jon Cooper, the hope is that Callahan will be upgraded to day-to-day next week, which effectively rules him out Friday and Sunday against the Flyers and Blue Jackets respectively. Where the winger will be reinserted into the lineup -- and who gets relegated to the press box -- remains to be seen, but Cory Conacher and J.T. Brown figure to be the leading candidates.