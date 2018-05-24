Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will undergo offseason surgery
Callahan will need shoulder surgery over the summer to repair a persistent injury.
Although Callahan only missed two games in the postseason due to his shoulder issue, it likely factored into his limited productivity, as he managed a mere three points, 15 shots and plus-1 rating in 15 playoff contests. Although the team didn't provide a specific timeline for the winger's recovery, there was no indication that he wouldn't be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
