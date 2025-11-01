Fanti recorded a 33-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 4-0 win over Utica on Friday.

This was the first shutout in 19 career AHL games for Fanti. He's played well this season, winning all three of his starts with a 1.66 GAA and a .941 save percentage. Fanti is still behind Brandon Halverson on the Lightning's organizational depth chart, but he appears to be putting it all together for Syracuse after struggling in small amounts of time with AHL Bakersfield in previous seasons.