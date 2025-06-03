Fanti signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

Fanti played on a minor-league only contract in 2024-25 and appeared in 37 regular-season games with ECHL Orlando, posting an 18-13-5 record, .907 save percentage and 2.71 GAA. He also made seven regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse this past campaign, going 3-1-0 while registering a stellar .946 save percentage and a 1.45 GAA. The 25-year-old backstop will probably start in the minors in 2025-26, but if he continues to put up solid numbers with the Crunch, he could eventually challenge Jonas Johansson for the No. 2 gig behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.