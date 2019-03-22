Lightning's Ryan Lohin: Signs ELC
Lohin secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Friday.
Lohin was chosen in the seventh round (No. 208 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old logged 110 collegiate games with UMass-Lowell, amassing 33 goals and 48 assists. While the center could link up with the Lightning right away, he is more likely to join AHL Syracuse on an amatuer tryout for the remainder of the season.
