Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: 29 points for Rangers and Lightning
McDonagh scored 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 63 games for both the Rangers and Lightning in 2017-18, averaging 23:19 on the season.
Although you'd think moving from the Rangers middling 22nd ranked offense (2.78 goals per game) to the Lightning's first (3.54 goals per game) would result in an increase in the points department, that wasn't the case for McDonagh. He put up 26 points in 49 games on Broadway and just three in 14 games down south, but McDonagh also didn't have a power-play presence and his 21:17 of ice time was over two minutes lower in Tampa Bay than what he averaged in New York. Still, the University of Wisconsin alumni was able to put up five points in the postseason, and as usual was fearless on defense blocking 163 shots in the regular season. Although McDonagh is set to return for 2018-19 in Tampa Bay, it seems likely he'll remain on the second pairing with Victor Hedman manning the first, and he'll have to battle out Mikhail Sergachev for a power-play spot.
