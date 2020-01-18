McDonagh picked up an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

McDonagh won a puck battle and dished to Carter Verhaeghe for the tally at 11:10 of the second period. Through 42 games, McDonagh has 12 points, 84 blocked shots, 43 shots on goal and 29 hits. The 30-year-old defenseman is on pace for his worst offensive season in a full-length campaign.