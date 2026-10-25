McDonagh notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

McDonagh has chipped in two assists over 11 games this season. The veteran defenseman also has seven shots on net, four hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The 37-year-old isn't in the power-play mix, and he's averaging just 16:05 of ice time, a reduction of more than three minutes per game compared to last year. That'll make it tougher for him to provide production across the board, though he can still be a good source of blocks and a plus-minus stabilizer in deeper formats.