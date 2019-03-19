McDonagh picked up an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

The helper was just the tip of the iceberg, as he added five hits, four blocked shots, and a plus-3 rating. McDonagh has 38 points in 73 games this season, and could challenge his career-high 43 points from the 2013-14 season. With a goal and four helpers over his last five appearances, fantasy owners who have held on to him are reaping the benefits at the perfect time of the year.