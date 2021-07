Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois said Tuesday that McDonagh suffered a broken hand during the Stanley Cup playoffs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The injury didn't cost McDonagh any time during the Lightning's run to its second straight Stanley Cup, as he played in the team's final 23 games and tallied eight points and 14 penalty minutes. The veteran blueliner should be back to full health well in advance of the 2021-22 campaign.