McDonagh (upper body) has been officially cleared for contact and will discuss with coaches and trainers the possibility of him returning for Saturday's matchup with the Canadiens, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McDonagh's return to the ice appears to be nearing. The blueliner's potential return to the ice Saturday could provide a huge boost on the backlines and the power play for a Bolts squad holding the top spot in the Atlantic Division. More information on his availability versus Montreal should surface after he gets a practice under his belt, but it's a good sign that he's even talking about the possibility.