Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Closes first round with four points
McDonagh notched an assist during a 3-1 victory over New Jersey on Saturday during Game 5.
Although Tampa Bay provides a different playoff atmosphere than Broadway, McDonagh has wasted no time making his impact felt for his new club in the postseason notching four points in the opening series, although he's still searching for his first playoff goal in blue. The 28-year-old has been logging heavy minutes on the second unit averaging 22:52 of ice time per game along with the second most five-on-five minutes on the team just behind Victor Hedman, and figures to see similar usage throughout Tampa Bay's cup run. McDonagh's been strong on the defensive end per usual as well, going plus-two over the five games while also supplying five hits and seven blocked shots.
