According to coach Jon Cooper, McDonagh (lower body) could return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh's potential return couldn't come at a better time for the Lightning, as Jan Rutta and Erik Cernak are both expected to miss time with lower-body issues. Confirmation on McDonagh's status should be released prior to puck drop against Columbus.
