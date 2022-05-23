McDonagh delivered an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over Florida in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

He got the helper when Corey Perry redirected his shot past Sergei Bobrovsky at 13:21 of the first period to open the scoring. McDonagh has been a shutdown beast this postseason and finished plus-4 with three blocked shots and two hits in a team high 23:21. He has four points (one goal, three assists), eight PIM and 12 shots on goal in 10 postseason games. The Lightning lead the Panthers 3-0 this round.